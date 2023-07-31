INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents, as well as visitors to the city, will have more chances to see Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster in 70mm.

According to an announcement from the IMAX theater at the Indiana State Museum, more than 20 additional showings of “Oppenheimer” in 70mm have been added to the schedule from Aug. 10-17. Many of the screenings at the theater have been sold out since it was released on July 21.

According to previous reports, seeing the film in 70mm is the way Nolan intended the film to be seen. The IMAX theater in Indianapolis is one of only 19 theaters in the country, and 30 in the world, with the capability to screen all 262,000 of the frames inside the 70mm reel of “Oppenheimer.”

“Oppenheimer,” starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt, follows the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and how the atomic bomb was developed. The movie, which is rated “R,” is Nolan’s latest since 2020’s “Tenet.”

According to its website, the showings are scheduled at 11:30 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 10-16. The last screening, as of this story’s publication, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the theater, located at 650 W. Washington St. in downtown Indianapolis. According to previous reports, 357 people can watch the movie at a time.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the museum’s website.