INDIANAPOIS — A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Indianapolis Housing Agency for a data breach last fall.

As first reported by FOX59 News, IHA initially determined that cyberthieves had gained access to the agency’s data system and the potentially compromised personal and financial information of more than 24,000 residents.

Now, a lawsuit filed by a Missouri man and former resident of Indianapolis claims that number exceeds more than 200,000.

The suit also claims IHA had alerted the Maine Attorney General on September 23, 2022, 11 days before the agency announced it first noticed the breach, that the data intrusion had occurred.

Despite multiple stories on FOX59 News throughout the month of October, IHA officially notified its residents, past and present, of the breach January 23, 2022.

The suit seeks undetermined damages.