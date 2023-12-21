INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis reports increased activity of respiratory viruses, including the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, hospitals in and around the Indianapolis area, including hospitals in Marion County as well as IU Health, are beginning to implement visitor restrictions.

Virginia A. Caine, the director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department, made the request on Wednesday for hospitals to implement temporary visitor restrictions as part of the patient visitor policy of the Indianapolis Coalition for Patient Safety.

The restrictions, according to a news release from the department, include:

No visitors with symptoms of illness such as sudden onset of fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, sore throat and runny nose.

No visitors under the age of 18.

“The restrictions are designed to help protect the most vulnerable patients from these viruses. As with any time of the year, a visitor who is not feeling well should stay home,” the release said. “Visitors should observe the standard practices of washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes when around others. Masks will be provided for guests by the facility”

Marion County hospitals participating in the temporary visitor restrictions include those within the Community Health Network, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent, Indiana University Health and Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

In a news release from IU Health, officials said that all IU Health hospitals, except those in the south central region, will limit visitors starting on Dec. 26. Facilities in the south central region will limit visitors starting on Dec. 27. The release said the Riley Hospital for Children is already observing restrictions.

At IU Health, the following restrictions will “remain in effect until viral illness rates decline,” according to the release:

There is a limit of two visitors (18 or older) at any one time (exceptions can be made for end-of-life-situations)

Visitors younger than 18 years will not be permitted on patient units

Visitors who have flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, chills or muscle aches, will not be allowed to visit patients

Masking is suggested for visitors to protect patients due to high levels of circulating viruses

Visitors, vendors, volunteers and team members must be vigilant about hand washing and covering coughs

According to the release from the Marion County Public Health Department, vaccines are currently available for flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Officials urge vaccination for everyone who is eligible.

“Getting vaccinated for flu helps protect everyone, but especially the very young and those over age 65,” Caine said in the release. “Vaccines for RSV and COVID-19 are also very important. RSV vaccine is recommended for pregnant women and for adults ages 60 and older. Like the flu vaccine, updated COVID-19 vaccine is available and recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older.”

Officials said visitors should check with a hospital’s website or call the facility in advance to see if there are more specific restrictions, any exceptions or when restrictions will begin at the hospital.