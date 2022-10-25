INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis food scene is always changing. This week, Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, told us about a popular Boone County restaurant renovation along with some new spots to check out.

A popular Zionsville restaurant is closed for remodeling. Cobblestone closed on October 9th for a complete kitchen renovation. You can follow their progress on their Facebook page.

In Fishers, Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based chain will open in the Nickel Plate Station development area. The restaurant is known for its granola and fruit bowls.

A grand opening is set for Bargersville’s new Pizza and Libations. The restaurant from the Taxman Brewing folks is set to open on November 1. The menu will include pizza, homemade pasta, salads, fresh-baked bread, gelato and craft cocktails, wine and beer.

If you’re looking to teach your little one how to cook, Sprouts Cooking school has opened its second location in Zionsville on North Michigan Road.

And, in Plainfield, the Prewitt, will be opening soon in the historic movie theatre. Jolene says the menu from Chef Ricky Hatfield will be great!

