INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old told Indianapolis firefighters he was trying to do a good deed by rescuing a cat he spotted nearly 35 feet up in a tree only to scale up the braches and realize, much like the cat itself, that getting down was a great deal more difficult than climbing up.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Holliday Park at 4:37 p.m. after a caller reported both teenager and cat were now stuck in a tree after the boy had scurried up in an attempt to rescue the feline.

Firefighters were unable to use an aerial ladder due to the soft ground being unable to support the weight of a fire engine without getting stuck, leading to firefighters requesting the tactical rope rescue team.

The tactical team arrived on scene at approximately 5:14 p.m. and by 6:36 p.m. the teenager was on the ground. Authorities said the 17-year-old was checked for injuries and released back to his parents.

But while the teenager was freed by the rope team, the cat remained perched high in the tree.

“The cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but made no effort to climb down the tree,” said IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

According to the Associated Press, a 21-year-old woman who was the cat’s owner ended up having to hire a private company to retrieve the cat from the tree.