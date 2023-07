INDIANAPOLIS — A local physician is slated to appear on the long-running, trivia-based game show, Jeopardy! later this month.

Alicia Schaffer — who works in Obstetrics and Gynecology within the Community Health Network — will make her Jeopardy! debut on July 27, according to IndyStar. Schaffer’s episode will air locally on NBC at 7:30 p.m.

Jeopardy! is in the midst of its 39th season. The show has won 43 Emmy Awards since it hit the airwaves in 1964.