INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Cultural Trail is set for some upgrades.

Dubbed the White River Expansion, the $21.2 million project will link downtown’s Wholesale District to near west side neighborhoods by adding one mile along South Street, Kentucky Avenue, Henry Street and a new Henry Street bridge set to be built south of Washington Street next year.

The bridge will connect neighborhoods on the west side of White River as well as the Elanco Global Headquarters, which is being built at the former GM stamping plant site.

Rendering of bridge/city of Indianapolis

Rendering of bridge/city of Indianapolis

Overhead map of Cultural Trail and extensions/city of Indianapolis

Closer look at the White River Expansion/city of Indianapolis

The project is a partnership between the City of Indianapolis and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Construction is expected to begin in late 2025, with a 2026 opening date expected.

This marks the second expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene and Marilyn Glick, which opened in 2013 and covers about six miles. The first expansion, which remains under construction, includes two components:

Indiana Avenue/10th Street: Enhances connections in the Indiana Ave cultural district, connecting to the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue and continuing north to 10th Street, where it continues west on 10th Street to the 16 Tech Bridge.

Enhances connections in the Indiana Ave cultural district, connecting to the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue and continuing north to 10th Street, where it continues west on 10th Street to the 16 Tech Bridge. South Street: Improves connections in the Wholesale cultural district, connecting New Jersey Street to Capitol Avenue, improving access to Stadium Village businesses, Old Southside Neighborhood, Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center

Once the second expansion and White River Expansion are finished, the trail will span nine miles.