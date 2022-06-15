INDIANAPOLIS — A whole week devoted to burgers?

Sign us up!

Indianapolis Burger Week returns next week, giving you the chance to sample some of Indiana’s best burgers for $7 at participating Indy-area restaurants.

Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, runs from June 20 through June 26. Over the course of seven days, burger lovers will be able to sample handcrafted offerings from area chefs. The special week gives people a chance to try new places and enjoy gourmet blends, off-the-menu curiosities and Maker’s Mark cocktail pairings.

New for this year: the Official Indianapolis Burger Week app. Users will be able to browse participating restaurants, map out their game plan and check-in as they devour burgers.

Customers who check in to at least four participating restaurants will be entered into a grand prize drawing for $250 in gift cards, Maker’s Mark swag and more. The app is available on Google Play and the App Store.

Here are the participating restaurants currently announced:

You can learn more at the Indianapolis Burger Week website.