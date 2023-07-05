INDIANAPOLIS- New York is known for some of the best bagels in the world, but people say one local Indianapolis bagel shop is giving NYC a run for its money.

Sidedoor Bagel has been sitting at the corner of East Tenth and Dorman streets for a year and a half.

“It was really rough with the construction downtown, the highways being shut down it was rough at the beginning,” said owner, Josh Greeson.

It has been a favorite stop for some locals and a well-kept secret.

“It is maybe the only thing I have actually waited in line for in Indianapolis,” said customer, Whitney Walker.

After Bon Appetit featured the local bagel shop last Tuesday as one of the top 24 bagels outside of New York, business is booming.

“The article, we didn’t know what is was going to be, they sent some questions and asked ‘Hey do you use this kind of flour, does it take three days to make your bagels?'” said Greeson.

“The next day, we sold out in two hours. The following day we sold out in two hours, and we were finally able to ramp up bagel production.”

Greeson said business has tripled on weekdays.

“I would say it is 75 percent new people that are coming in,” said Greeson.

Customers have noticed the uptick in business too.

“I mean, yesterday was a Tuesday, and the line was maybe 30 minutes, and prior to that on weekdays, it was usually pretty fast,” said Walker.

Walker has walked to Sidedoor Bagel with her dog since it opened.

“They are super crispy on the outside and really chewy and I love all the different cream cheeses that they have,” said Walker.

“So today I got a black pepper parmesan and that is not something you find everywhere.”

Greeson said his place is set apart due to its variety of options and local ingredients. He added if you are wanting to stop by come early.

“Preordering is always helpful if you do not want to wait in line. The line is worth it though,” said Walker.