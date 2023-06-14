INDIANAPOLIS. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is over-capacity with no open space to house incoming animals and are asking people to come and adopt animals.

“Our situation is dire.” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said in a release. “We are out of dog kennels, dog crates, and cat kennels to house animals. The number of animals in our building is not sustainable for our staff to care for.”

IACS says the current space crisis will only continue to worsen if the they do not receive support from the community. In addition, IACS have received requests for animals to come into the building daily and the Animal Control Officers are also bringing animals in 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Most of the animals are spayed or neutered, meaning they can go home the same day with their adopters. They also receive age-appropriate vaccines and microchips and are open for walk-up adoptions Fridays – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anyone who is considering adopting is encouraged to submit the pre-adoption questionnaire and visit the shelter to speak with the adoption staff. They’re are over 180 animals available for adoption that could be a potential match to many homes.

IACS is offering a trial adoption under our Cuddle Before You Commit program that allows future owners to foster an animal for 14 days with the intention to adopt. After the 14 days, the adoption process will start and make the pet officially yours the next day.