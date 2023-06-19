HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are on the lookout after a woman claims a Peeping Tom watched her sleep through her window.

Evansville Police say it happened overnight at a home near the northside Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The victim told police she was asleep in her bed and woke up to find a man staring at her through the window shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. The victim said the man was just standing there watching her with his hands in his pockets.

Officers describe him as a thin, light-skinned black man with a moustache. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue zip-up jacket.