PATRIOT, Ind. — A 46-year-old woman from southern Indiana has turned herself in to the FBI after she had posted videos of herself inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 where she can be heard yelling about how the rioters should drag down Democrat members of Congress.

Nancy Barron of Patriot, Indiana, faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to FBI documents, Barron contacted the FBI on Jan. 7, 2021, to report that she had been inside the U.S. Capitol building the day prior when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building while Congress was gathered to affirm the results of the 2020 presidential election results.

Video obtained by the FBI revealed Barron as part of the rioters who pushed past law enforcement officers and into the Capitol. Barron is clearly seen in videos wearing a “MAGA” hat and waving a Trump flag at one point outside the Rotunda doors.

In video recovered from Barron’s Facebook page, she can be heard shouting “Go in” and “Charge” as rioters were attempting to breach the Capitol doors.

Surveillance footage from inside the Capitol also revealed that Barron entered the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors at approximately 2:38 p.m. Barron even posted a video on her Facebook page where her face is visible and she announces that she had “made it in.” She continued filming inside the Capitol building for 4 minutes, according to the documents, where she is heard searching for Nancy Pelosi and chanting “Our house. This is our house.”

According to documents, before Barron’s video ends she can be heard near the House Chamber yelling, “F*** Nancy Pelosi and f*** Chuck Schumer. Got to drag those *********** down.”

The FBI conducted an in-person interview with Barron on Jan. 11, 2021, where agents said Barron admitted to being at the Capitol and confirming the outfit she wore that was captured in various footage. The FBI claimed Barron falsely alleged, however, that she was “pushed” into the Capitol and “attempted to find an exit as soon as she entered.”