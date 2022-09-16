HAMMOND, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana say two teenagers stole puppies from a Hammond pet store and carried them out of the building in a duffel bag.

The break-in happened late overnight Monday at the Hug-A-Pup pet store on Calumet Avenue.

According to Hammond police, what appeared to be “two thin teenagers” wearing dark hoodies and pants, smashed out a window to get inside the business.

Surveillance images courtesy of Hammond Police

Once they got inside, police say they took ten puppies from their cages. They were then put in a large duffel bag and ran out of the store and down an alley.

Police say the puppies were four orange Pomeranians, three white poodles, and three “Teddy bear” puppies, which are a cross between a Shih-Tzu and a Maltese.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects.

If anyone spots a suspicious sale involving the puppy breeds, they can contact at Hammond Police at 219-852-2902.