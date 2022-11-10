BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A southern Indiana teacher was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly traveling to Kentucky to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person he thought was 15 years old.

Cody McCormick, 27, of Evansville, Indiana, was indicted with one count of attempted enticement of a minor, one count of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor, and one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for the enticement charge alone.

According to Nexstar affiliate WEHT, McCormick is a high school teacher in Evansville.

McCormick’s arrest was the result of a joint federal, state, and local operation known as Operation Angel. The operation focuses on individuals who target minors in the Owensboro, Kentucky area.

The United States Secret Service, the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, the Kentucky State Police, and the Owensboro Police Department are all investigating the case.