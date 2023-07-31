Booking photo of West Lafayette man Peter Anders, charged with battery of a person under 14 years old (via Tippecanoe County Jail)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A central Indiana middle school teacher has been arrested after accusations that he poked multiple students near their breasts, smacked a student’s buttocks, called female students “baby” and tickled them.

Peter Anders, a physical education teacher previously employed by the Tippecanoe School Corporation to work in middle schools, was arrested and charged last week with five counts of battery on a person less than 14 years old and two counts of battery.

Peter Anders mugshot

An investigation into Anders began in late 2022 after multiple female students he taught at Southwestern Middle School accused the 45-year-old West Lafayette man of battery and inappropriate behavior, according to an affidavit for his arrest filed on July 24.

Court documents filed in Tippecanoe County Court state that seven victims, all students at Southwestern, came forward between November 2021 and December 2022 alleging that Anders had either touched their butts or chests, called them “baby,” or tickled them.

Specific allegations against Anders include him poking 5+ students in their ribs near their breasts, hitting or kicking students in the backside, calling female students “baby” and other pet names and lifting up a female student’s shirt while tickling her.

One such incident, court docs filed against Anders show, was allegedly captured on video by a student. Tippecanoe County prosecutors claim that in the video, which was filmed in November 2021, Anders is seen kicking a female student’s butt with his foot.

Investigators said they gained access to surveillance footage that also showed Anders hitting the student’s butt, according to the affidavit.

Police also interviewed victims who said that Anders made them feel “extremely uncomfortable” and that he began showing noticeable favoritism to female students shortly after he began teaching at the middle school.

“Victim 4 said Anders changed his behavior for a short period of time after they reported it, but then began to touch her more frequently than before,” court docs read.

Further evidence referenced in court docs includes Anders admitting to touching students in the chest when confronted by school officials in late 2021 and one educator’s testimony that the principal had “received reports of Anders inappropriately touching students” before Nov. 2021.

When asked for a statement on the investigation into Anders, the Tippecanoe School Corporation offered the following statement:

“Peter Anders is no longer an employee of the TSC. He was a health and physical education teacher at Southwestern Middle School from August 2021-February 2023. After receiving the student complaint, the TSC immediately contacted law enforcement and the Department of Child Services. The TSC also began its own internal investigation, placed Anders on administrative leave and he later resigned during the investigation.“ Tippecanoe School Corporation

Online jail records show that Anders was arrested by police on Wednesday, July 26, and subsequently booked into Tippecanoe County Jail. Records show that he is still being held at the jail on a $2,000 bond.