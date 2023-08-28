INDIANAPOLIS – Members of Indiana Task Force 1 will return home Monday after completing their assignment in Hawaii.

Seventy members of the group headed to Maui County nearly two weeks ago to help with search and rescue efforts in the wake of devastating wildfires that have killed at least 115 people.

Indiana Task Force 1 assisted in recovery, search and victim identification. Members received their demobilization orders over the weekend.

The task force includes trauma doctors, nurses, structural engineers and firefighters. It responds to all manner of disasters, including tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding.

Indiana Task Force 1 is scheduled to return to Indianapolis during two separate flights on Monday afternoon.