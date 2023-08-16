INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is deploying to Maui, Hawaii, to lend support to the deadly wildfires that have killed more than a hundred people so far.

IN-TF1 received their activation orders Tuesday as a Type 1 Urban Search and Rescue team of 70 personnel. It’s uncertain when the teams will be deployed as they have been working to secure flights.

Team Members on this deployment represent the following agencies:

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Civilians

Wayne Township Fire Department

Whitestown Fire Department

Sugar Creek Fire Department

Bargersville Fire Department

Danville Fire Department

Lafayette Fire Department

Plainfield Fire Department

Brownsburg Fire Department

Speedway Fire Department

Greenwood Fire Department

Zionsville Fire Department

Westfield Fire Department

Carmel Fire Department

Noblesville Fire Department

As of Tuesday evening, the death toll in the Maui wildfires has risen to 106, a week after the flames started sweeping through parts of the Hawaiian island.

One week after the wildfire started, officials say that remains continue to be found. The Maui wildfire is now the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, and just one-third of the hardest-hit areas have been searched by teams with cadaver dogs.

According to KHON, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier renewed an appeal for families with missing relatives to provide DNA samples. So far, 41 samples have been submitted, the county statement said, and 13 DNA profiles have been obtained from remains.