INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is deploying to southeastern Kentucky to lend support as deadly floods sweep through the state.

IN-TF1 will be deploying Thursday evening and will be taking two Mission Ready Package – Water teams for a total of 32 personnel.

High alert floods have been issued across eastern Kentucky as rain is expected to continue pouring on the state for the next few days. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has already reported at least three deaths as a result of the flooding and said property damage due to the water has been massive with hundreds having already lost their homes.

According to WOWK, people along Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, reported seeing around eight to 10 inches of rain.

The rain has reportedly trapped some in their homes and water has even begun getting into garages and underneath homes.

With more rain to come, the situation is expected to worsen as water rescues continue across the region with IN-TF1 heading south to lend support.