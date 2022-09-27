The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian on Sept. 26, 2022. (Credit: NASA)

INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane help from Indiana is on the way.

Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated to deploy in support of Hurricane Ian, which is heading toward Florida after making landfall in Cuba.

The team will consist of 45 personnel and 6 support members. They were scheduled to depart at 10:30 a.m. and will head to Alabama for staging.

Task Force 1, which specializes in search-and-rescue operations, last deployed in late July to assist with flooding in Kentucky. The group returned to Indiana on Aug. 11.