INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana wants students to design the next “I Voted” stickers for the upcoming 2022 election.

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced a statewide competition encouraging students in kindergarten through 12th grade to come up with their own designs.

The contest is open to all Indiana students. Sullivan said entries will be divided into three groups based on age level:

Kindergarten through 3 rd grade

grade 4 th grade through 8 th grade

grade through 8 grade 9th grade through 12th grade

“Indiana is home to some very talented young artists,” Sullivan said in a statement. “I am excited to see the wonderful and creative designs our students will come up with. ‘I Voted’ stickers have become part of the tradition of Election Day, which voters proudly sport after casting their ballot.”

The state will select an overall winner in each age group and recognize the second- and third-place entries. Winning designs will be printed and used as official “I Voted” stickers for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

According to the rules, sticker designs must include the phrase “I Voted” or a “representation of the phrase.” Entries will be judged on three criteria:

Design’s focus/attention on voting

Design’s ability to showcase Indiana

Design’s overall creativity/uniqueness

Students can download a submission form and email their completed design to sticker@sos.in.gov. Entries can also be mailed to the Secretary of State’s Office (200 W. Washington St., Rm 201, Indianapolis, IN 46204).

The deadline for entries is Sept. 18, 2022. Learn more about the entry process and rules here.