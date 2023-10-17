INDIANAPOLIS – Blue and white spotlights shined outside the Indiana Statehouse this week as the state showed its support for Israel.

The lights, especially visible downtown thanks to a light Monday morning haze, originated from the Market Street side of the building. The blue and white lights reflect the colors of the Israeli flag.

Several Israeli allies have illuminated landmarks and government buildings blue and white to show their support after terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 killed more than 1,400 people including at least 30 U.S. citizens.

Photo by Zach Myers

Photo by Zach Myers

Photo by Zach Myers

The Israeli Embassy had suggested that capitol buildings be illuminated to show solidarity with Israel in the wake of the attacks.

In addition to the lights at the Statehouse, Gov. Eric Holcomb also said he flew Israel’s flag at the governor’s residence.

“I proudly illuminated blue and white lights over the Indiana Statehouse and raised an Israeli flag over the Official Governor’s Residence to symbolize our state solidarity in standing with our friends and allies in Israel,” Holcomb wrote on social media Monday night.

Holcomb had earlier ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on all state properties from Oct. 9 through Oct. 15 to honor those who were killed in the attacks.