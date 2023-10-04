TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis will end her career in higher education at the same place where she received her highest degree.

Curtis announced Wednesday afternoon that she will retire on June 30, 2024 after nearly 38 years in higher education. Curtis mentioned during the announcement that she has been considering retirement for several months.

A press release shared at the announcement touts Curtis’ involvement in the $100 million Be So Bold campaign at ISU, as well as her work in developing innovative programs to help students receive degrees. The $34 million renovations to Dreiser Hall as well as the $66 million renovations to the Technology Annex in the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology were also mentioned in the release.

Curtis, the twelfth president of ISU, began her tenure in January 2018. She is the first female to serve as president and came back to her alma mater from University of Central Missouri, where she served as provost and chief learning officer.

Before Curtis began her presidency at ISU, she spoke with mywabashvalley.com over the phone in November 2017 and described herself as “an engaging person” in regards to her leadership style. During that same phone interview, she went on to say that collaboration was at the heart of her best decisions working in higher education.

According to ISU’s website bio for Curtis, she and her husband, Lynn, have five children and nine grandchildren.

Robert Carey, Chair of ISU’s Board of Trustees, was quoted in the release saying “the “the search for ISU’s 13th President will begin immediately” and will be nationwide.

This is a developing story and we will add more details as they become available.