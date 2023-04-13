INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper was run off the road Thursday after colliding with a semi on an Indianapolis interstate.

ISP confirmed that around 3:20 p.m. a trooper’s vehicle was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in the eastbound lane of Interstate 70 near the Emerson Avenue exit. This is on the east side of Indianapolis.

As a result of the crash, ISP said, the trooper’s cruiser was run off the road onto the side of the interstate.

State police said that initial indications show that the trooper is okay and not seriously injured. No other information was immediately provided by ISP.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.