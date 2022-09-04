HOBART, Ind. — For at least the fourth time in the last 6 months, an Indiana State Police trooper in northwest Indiana has been hit by an impaired driver.

Trooper Ryan Parent, ISP said in a release, was conducting a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Hobart when his police car was hit from behind while he was sitting in it. Parent had performed the stop around 3:40 a.m., according to ISP, on Ridge Road west of County Line Road when his car was hit and pushed into the car he had stopped.

ISP said a black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving behind Parent’s fully marked Dodge Charger police car when it hit the rear of the ISP cruiser. The impact pushed the police car into the vehicle that had been pulled over, ISP said, a white 2010 Lexus.

Trooper Parent was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, ISP said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the Pontiac that hit Parent’s car, identified by ISP as 32-year-old Angela M. Cabello of Portage, was also taken to St. Mary’s for treatment.

ISP investigators said they found evidence on scene that Cabello had been drinking alcohol or using illegal substances prior to the crash. A warrant for a blood draw was later issued by a Lake County court judge and the results are currently pending, ISP said.

Cabello was later released from the hospital and taken to Lake County Jail for processing, ISP said. She currently faces the following charges:

Operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction (a level 6 felony),

Operating while intoxicated with endangerment (a class A misdemeanor),

Operating while intoxicated (a class C misdemeanor),

Possession of marijuana (a class B misdemeanor) and

Possession of paraphernalia (a class C misdemeanor).

The driver of the Lexus that was hit in the crash was not injured, ISP said, and the Lexus itself sustained minor damage.

ISP said in a release Sunday that this is the fourth time since March that a trooper assigned to the Lowell Post has been hit by an allegedly impaired driver.