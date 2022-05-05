PERU, Ind. — A 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police Department has been arrested and charged with committing battery against an Indiana State Police employee.

Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery.

State police said the criminal investigation into Meiser was recently launched after receiving word that he had reportedly battered an employee of the state police department. State police did not release any further details into the alleged altercation between Meiser and the employee.

During the investigation, state police said enough probable cause was found to issue an arrest warrant for Meiser. He was taken into custody on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. and taken to the Miami County Jail. Meiser has since posted bond.

ISP stated Meiser is currently assigned to administrative duties until the completion of his criminal case and the internal investigation.