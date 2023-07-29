FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police Trooper has been arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Zachary Smith, a 12-year ISP veteran, was arrested at his Floyd County residence Thursday afternoon, per state police. Troopers had initially gone to Smith’s home to deliver administrative paperwork.

When police showed up at Smith’s abode, however, they saw him pull his personal vehicle into his driveway. ISP said that Smith, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, showed signs of impairment as he spoke to police after he had parked.

As a result of the subsequent investigation, Smith was arrested for OWI and incarcerated at Floyd County Jail.

Smith is now on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the OWI charge and an internal ISP investigation.