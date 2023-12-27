JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana state representative who pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated charges will be released from probation early.

Previous reports showed Representative Jim Lucas reportedly had THC in his blood after leaving the scene of an accident in Seymour on May 31.

According to the state’s toxicology report, Lucas provided a blood sample that featured 14 nanograms of THC per millimeter of blood. 5 nanograms per millimeter of blood is the typical limit for being impaired.

A crash report complied by Indiana State Police said that Lucas drove off an overpass at State Road 11 and Interstate 65 before driving on the interstate on-ramp in the wrong direction.

The drunk driving crash occurred just after midnight on May 31 when ISP arrested Lucas for crashing his vehicle over a roundabout on Southbound S.R. 11 and the I-65 interchange.

ISP said Lucas was traveling southbound on State Road 11 when he veered off the roadway and down an embankment and hit a guardrail, bringing the vehicle to the right lane of I-65 North. He drove across all lanes of I-65 North before striking the median guard rail.

Lucas was alleged to have traveled nearly 200 feet toward the northbound lanes of the highway before crashing into a guardrail, rocketing across two lanes of pavement and hitting another guardrail on the inside northbound lanes.

In July, Lucas received a sentence of 60 days in jail for operating while intoxicated and 180 days for leaving the scene of an accident but those sentences were suspended.

Previous reports stated the representative was placed on 365 days of probation instead of jail time and ordered to pay $3,929.62 in restitution fees to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The order added that the sentence could be concluded after 180 days if Lucas completes the listed terms of the probation.

The agreement included several provisions, including the suspension of Lucas’ license for 60 days.

Court records indicated the motion to terminate probation was filed on Dec. 11. The judge issued an order terminating the probation on the same day.