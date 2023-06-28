INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper is in critical condition at an Indy hospital after being hit by a suspect’s car during a stolen vehicle pursuit on the city’s west side.

According to ISP officials on scene, the collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 70 eastbound near 6 Points Road on the west side of Indianapolis.

ISP Master Trooper Nick Klingkammer said that the incident began as a police chase after troopers with ISP’s Indianapolis district spotted a stolen car on the city’s southwest side. Troopers attempted to pull over the car, but ISP said a pursuit began.

Troopers chased the suspect vehicle to Ronald Reagan Parkway, where one trooper was attempting to deploy stop sticks to stop the car and terminate the pursuit. That trooper, Klingkammer said, was then struck by the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle, Klingkammer said, then crashed near where the trooper was struck.

While all of the occupants of the suspect vehicle were taken to local hospitals in unknown conditions, Klingkammer said that the injured trooper was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Near the collision scene, shown on a Department of Transportation camera and from our crews below, state police, IMPD, Plainfield PD, Hendricks Fire and EMS crews are responding. Klingkammer said that detectives and crash reconstructionists are responding as well.

via INDOT via Michael Van Schoik via Michael Van Schoik

“This is not only a crash investigation, but also a criminal investigation,” Klingkammer said.

State Police are planning to provide another update to the media Wednesday night outside of Eskenazi Hospital.