LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 18-year-old in Griffith.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 18-year-old Alexander Hightower, who was reported missing early Monday morning. Hightower is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

Hightower is also described as having black hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing purple scrubs, a black leather jacket and gray and white gym shoes.

“He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” the release said.

If individuals have any information on Hightower’s location, contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at (219) 660-0032 or call 911.