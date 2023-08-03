GREENE COUNTY, Ind — The Indiana State Police has been called to investigate the death of an inmate of the Greene County Jail, according to a recent announcement.

Officials with the Indiana State Police said that 44-year-old Jack D. Farmer, a Bloomington resident, was found unresponsive while in the Greene County Jail on July 23.

Officials said CPR was conducted and Farmer was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead the weekend of July 29-30. According to court records, Farmer was awaiting trial in Greene County.

After he was pronounced dead, the announcement stated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office requested the Indiana State Police to be the lead investigating agency in this case.

Officials said the death remains under investigation.