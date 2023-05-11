CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — State police have arrested a former southern Indiana county clerk candidate on numerous felony charges for allegedly violating election laws.

Christopher Coyle (ISP)

Christopher James Coyle, a former candidate for the Clark County Clerk in southern Indiana near the Kentucky border, was arrested Thursday afternoon by following an investigation by Indiana State Police.

The investigation into Coyle was launched in November of 2022 after a formal criminal complaint was filed by ISP Det. Tim Denby. The complaint advised that Coyle had both voted and filed to run for Clark County office while not living in the county, as required by law.

As part of the investigation, Det. Denby interviewed witnesses and reviewed documents filed by Coyle. The investigation concluded in March of 2023 and was turned over to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result of Det. Denby’s investigation, Coyle was charged with one count of Filing a Fraudulent Report, a level 6 felony, and two counts of Voting Outside of Precinct, also a level 6 felony.

Coyle, ISP said, voluntarily surrendered himself to the court on Thursday, May 11, and was released on his own recognizance after being booked into the Clark County Jail.