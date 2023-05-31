DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested an Alabama man suspected of committing a homicide back home after he was found in rural Delaware County.

ISP said troopers from the Pendleton District stopped a car around 4 p.m. Wednesday for speeding on State Road 35 near Mt. Pleasant after several citizen complaints of a vehicle driving recklessly in the area.

The trooper found that the driver, identified by ISP as Teddy Donnell Cozart, had an active arrest warrant for an Alabama homicide. The 20-year-old man from Andalusia, Alabama was driving a red Ford Focus, ISP said.

According to the Andalusia Police Department, the warrant for Cozart’s arrest stemmed from an alleged incident in October of 2022 where a man was shot and killed while driving away from a local apartment complex.

Cozart, ISP said, was arrested by troopers and taken to the Delaware County Jail where he is currently awaiting extradition back to Alabama.