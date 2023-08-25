INDIANAPOLIS – Despite some challenging weather—including a storm that delayed opening day and another that canceled one of the free concerts—Indiana State Fair officials are calling this year’s event a success.

Attendance for the 2023 Indiana State Fair saw a slight increase from last year, with 840,414 fairgoers attending. For reference, the fair welcomed 837,568 visitors in 2022.

Organizers said highlights included the debut of the new Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, free concerts on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage and several basketball-related events in celebration of 2023’s “Year of Basketball” theme.

The Indiana State Fair saw new security policies this year, including a revamped bag policy and another on unaccompanied minors. Fair officials said implementation of the new safety measures “proved very successful.”

A thunderstorm forced the fair to close the public gates on the morning of July 28, which marked opening day. Another storm led to the cancellation of the Three Dog Night concert on Aug. 9.

Still, organizers said “many vendors and partners” reported record sales during the event, which featured 6,700 exhibitors and nearly 50,000 animal and non-animal projects.