INDIANAPOLIS — Festivities are expected to continue on Saturday for the second to last day of the 2023 Indiana State Fair, including live music, the Budweiser Clydesdales, a demolition derby and the last flight of the fair’s drone show.

According to previous reports, the Indiana State Fair has welcomed thousands of residents since it opened in late July. Saturday and Sunday are the last two days for the 2023 Indiana State Fair at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, located at 1202 E 38th St.

On Saturday, continuing what officials called the “last week of fair fun,” the Indiana State Fair is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the midway is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets for the Indiana State Fair start at $14 and can be found here.

Here are some of Saturday’s highlights:

Officials named Saturday as INDOT day, a celebration of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on hand for the final days of the fair and attendees are able to see and interact with the animals.

At 9 a.m. attendees will be able to attend a 4-H Dog Show at the West Pavilion. This event gives the chance for dogs to be able to show off “impressive skills, agility and obedience… as they showcase their training and companionship.”

Attendees will be able to interact with Indiana College Legends starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a street dance contest at Hoopfest at 3 p.m. and an appearance by the Pacemate team at 4 p.m.

In a further celebration of Indiana Basketball, the Pacers Sports and Entertainment exhibit, along with the Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy exhibit, will be available for attendees at the Harvest Pavilion.

Attendees will be able to attend a Demolition Derby at 6 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand. Tickets for this event are $5.

Breland will headline the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Known for his 2019 single “My Truck,” Breland showcases the country-trap genre, combining country, hip hop, pop and R&B.

Saturday will be the last flight of the Indiana State Fair drone show. Officials describe the show as being a “mesmerizing and captivating display of synchronized drones creating aerial formations, accompanied by stunning visual effects and music.”

Here are some of the things attendees can look forward to on Sunday, the last day of the Indiana State Fair:

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs

Xpogo

Demolition Derby

CeCe Winans headlining the Gospel Music Festival on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair’s website.