INDIANAPOLIS – Whether you’re looking for some extra cash or simply want to be involved in one of the state’s largest events, Thursday marks this year’s job fair for the Indiana State Fair.

The job fair runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday (June 8) at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center (1202 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, 46205). This is the 14th year for the job fair.

Organizers are looking for hundreds of seasonal employees to fill jobs at the 166th Indiana State Fair, including positions related to parking, gates, security, operations, tractor shuttles, information booths and education exhibits. Officials said ideal candidates include college students, retirees, individuals with full-time jobs who want to earn extra money, among others.

During Thursday’s job fair candidates can complete an application and be interviewed onsite. They should bring a copy of their resume and a “positive attitude.” Previous work experience or knowledge of the Indiana State Fair is not required.

If you’re unable to attend the job fair, you can apply at the State Fairgrounds’ Employment Office in Fall Creek Pavilion beginning on June 13 (it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday). You can find more information on the fair’s website.

The 2023 Indiana State Fair runs from July 28 through Aug. 20. This year’s theme is “Basketball.”