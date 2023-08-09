INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of fair food and rock music will have to find something else to do (preferably indoors) in Indianapolis tonight.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana State Fair announced that the fairgrounds will be closed for the remainder of the day due to weather conditions and the upcoming forecast.

Additionally, the Fair confirmed that Wednesday’s scheduled Three Dog Night performance on the fairgrounds’ free stage has been canceled.

“Everyone stay safe,” the fair said. “Stay tuned to the Indiana State Fair’s social media channels for more info.”