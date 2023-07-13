INDIANAPOLIS — Between the 2022-23 fiscal year and the 2023-24 fiscal year, the state of Indiana reported a more than $3 billion difference in the state’s surplus, according to the Indiana State Comptroller’s Office, with the state reporting a $2.9 billion surplus to close the 2023 fiscal year.

During a news conference on Thursday, the comptroller’s office, as well as the state’s Office of Management and Budget, came together to provide an outlook on the state’s financial status for the 2023 fiscal year, and provide some insight into what projects and initiatives the $3,198,500,000 went to.

Officials said that the state of Indiana started the 2022-23 fiscal year with a surplus of $6,124,700,000 and started the 2023-24 fiscal year with a surplus of $2,926,200,000, a difference of $3,198,500,000.

The state said that various items caused that surplus to decrease, including paying for the 2021 automatic taxpayer refund, a $2.5 billion infusion into the state’s pension stabilization fund and another $3 billion into various one-time projects, including:

$800 million to the Department of Correction for correctional facility upgrades;

$97 million to the Department of Administration to be used for capital expenses for the state archives building project;

$500 million to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for the deal-closing fund;

$60 million to Purdue University for the academic and student success building;

$89.5 million to Indiana University to be used for the Wells Quad and public health building renovation.

"Indiana's reserves of $2.9 billion are once again within the healthy range of 10-15% of our fiscal year 2024 budget," Comptroller Tera Klutz said in a news release. "We have prudently managed State resources to ensure appropriate reserves are available to weather any economic shifts that may come… Indiana's strong fiscal leadership continues to serve all Hoosier residents and businesses well. We have just completed another very productive year with taxpayer refunds and historic investments in education, public safety, infrastructure and economic development."

Officials said in the release that Indiana collected around $21.1 billion in general revenues, which was around $133 million less than what Indiana collected in 2022.

“I commend our fiscal leaders who have ensured the state can meet the needs of Hoosiers, pay down debt while maintaining a healthy reserve,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement regarding the close-out of the 2023 fiscal year. “Because of their diligence and the state’s continued growth, we are able to make historic investments in K12 education, fund transformational changes to the way public health is delivered and dedicate an additional $500 million to the READI program which will elevate Indiana’s quality of life from Steuben to Posey County and every community in between.”

The comptroller’s office said that the majority of the remaining surplus is accounted for, with around $1.01 billion going to the state’s “Rainy Day Fund,” around $652 million going to the state tuition reserve fund and around $429 million going into Medicaid reserve. Officials said that around $831,400,000 in surplus is expected to remain.

Officials with the Indiana Hospital Association said it was “disappointing” that the state chose to put the $429 million into the Medicaid reserve.

“It is disappointing that the State of Indiana has chosen to revert over a half billion dollars of the SFY 2023 Medicaid appropriation to the General Fund surplus at a time of great financial strain on hospitals,” IHA President Brian Tabor said in a statement. “Operating on cumulative negative margins, Indiana hospitals are facing difficult decisions about which services they can continue to provide, and many across the state have announced cuts and closures. The increasing gap between rising expenses and reduced reimbursement rates from government Medicare and Medicaid payments has proven unsustainable.

“The Indiana General Assembly missed the mark this session by targeting a certain group of hospitals with punitive legislation instead of addressing the biggest issue plaguing health care affordability and access – Indiana’s historically low Medicaid base rates that have not been increased in over 30 years,” Tabor continued. “Currently, there is a $2.7 billion shortfall in unpaid Medicaid costs statewide which not only hurts hospitals, but harms consumers, who must pay increasing premiums to cover this cost-shifting gap. Indiana hospitals urge the State to provide Medicaid relief before the next budget cycle. Without immediate assistance, the growing Medicaid shortfall will only exacerbate the closure of health care facilities and services across the state.”