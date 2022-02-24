INDIANAPOLIS — A state Senate committee passed a watered-down version of a bill that was intended to scrap Indiana’s gun permit system, which may doom the intent of the proposed legislation.

By a 6-5 vote after more than eight hours of debate, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved an amendment proposed by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter to provide gun owners with a provisional permit to carry with them while awaiting their state-approved lifetime handgun license.

The amendment addresses one concern of bill supporters who complained that the current process is onerous, costly and delayed, as well as unconstitutional.

By approving the amendment, the committee vote takes the wind out of the full court press by gun rights advocates to scrap Indiana’s permit system as Republicans reluctantly agreed in an 11-0 vote to keep the legislation alive.

In 2020-2021, ISP received 329,925 gun permit applications, and 257,121 permits were issued. Some applicants voluntarily stopped the process, while ISP rejected 10,633 applications.

A history of felony convictions was the number one reason for rejection, followed by false statements about previous felony convictions, indicating that 42% of the rejections were due to a criminal past on behalf of the applicant.

In a final minute appeal to amend the bill, Carter told legislators that the law as proposed would force police officers to investigate whether a gun owner was illegal as opposed to the applicant shouldering the burden of self-identifying during the application process, and most police agencies would not have the resources to determine the legality of the gun possession.

Carter also decried the “super majority” political environment at the Statehouse wherein Republicans overwhelmingly control the legislative process, leaving compromise positions to the occasional whim of the majority party.

Committee Chairwoman Senator Liz Brown, of Fort Wayne, repeatedly clashed with members of her own party during the hearing and directed pointed questions at the bill’s supporters as she did a month ago when the senator effectively stalled a similar Senate proposal.

During that hearing, after a contentious back-and-forth with Brown, one gun lobbyist tweeted that his group was seeking a primary opponent to face the incumbent in May. The lobbyist tangled with her again Wednesday, drawing the ire of another lobbyist in the outer hallway who called him “crude” and said his comments would doom the legislation.

“See you in November,” the lobbyist was heard to say after he exited the hearing room.

Carter defended Brown, saying he had never seen such personal attacks directed at a legislator. The superintendent also decried out-of-state influence by gun lobbying groups that had arrived at the Statehouse to pressure lawmakers.

The bill now goes on to the full Senate.