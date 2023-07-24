INDIANAPOLIS — As the start of the school year approaches in Indiana, several districts are reevaluating policies relating to “harmful reading materials.”

The reevaluation stems from Indiana House Bill 1447, which passed in the most recent legislative session and is set to go into effect next year.

The new law, which is dubbed the ‘Education Matters’ bill and discusses how to handle controversial materials in school libraries, is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Section 2 of HB 1446 requires three things of Hoosier schools:

They must provide a catalog of what is available in their libraries. They must have a grievance process in place for parents, guardians and district community members to remove reading materials from libraries if they have concerns. They must not make available materials deemed obscene or harmful to minors.

Deb Lambert, the collection management director for the Indianapolis Public Library, said that the Circle City’s library system is seeking legal help in navigating the law.

“We’ve spoken to our legal counsel and gotten an interpretation,” Lambert said.

Lambert added that the IPL works with 36 public schools to help curate reading materials — some of which people may not want in a library.

“There are, I would say, about a dozen teen books in our teen collection that I think are borderline,” Lambert said.

Lambert said the library is developing a task force to help partner schools navigate Indiana’s new law. The group is set to meet next month and currently consists of nine people including school media specialists, public service librarians and IPL Collection Management team members.

“We want them to understand the law and to be able to interpret it and apply it to their students’ request for materials,” Lambert said.

She said the group has already made each partner school’s library collection public, and that most partner schools have established grievance procedures, which is why she feels the new law is unnecessary.

“This law is putting into place things that we’re already doing,” Lambert said.

Several school districts have echoed those sentiments. Hamilton Southeastern, Perry Township and Muncie Community Schools all have formal complaint processes already in place.

Other districts are still working out the details. In a statement to FOX59/CBS4, Lawrence Township said, in part, that the district “is working with the Indiana Department of Education to ensure appropriate enforcement.”

Lambert said the law makes it very clear what could or couldn’t be allowed.

“The definition of obscene is very clear in the law,” Lambert said. “I think the obscenity law helps libraries see that the majority of what they have, you know, 90 percent of what they have, will not be considered obscene.”