INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross Indiana Region CEO is on her way to Maui Thursday morning to support people impacted by devastating wildfires.

This will mark the first deployment for Terry Stigdon since joining the Red Cross of the Indiana Region in May.

While in Hawaii, she will be supporting the Red Cross relief efforts as an elected official liaison to engage elected officials in the affected areas, according to release.

Stigdon is a registered nurse with a master’s degree in nursing leadership and management from Western Governors University. In addition, Stigdon graduated from the University of Indianapolis with a bachelor degree in and a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Over 1,000 Red Cross disaster workers have deployed to Hawaii or helped virtually since the wildfires began.