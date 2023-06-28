INDIANAPOLIS — In a new study of luckiness, Hoosiers have come out on top. Research shows Indiana is no. 4 when it comes to the luckiest lottery states across the U.S. with Delaware coming out first.

The study by top online casino HotSlot analyzed data that showed all Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot winners and their respective locations to see which have been the luckiest based on the number of winners per million people.

#1 Luckiest lottery state: Delaware

It found that Delaware is the luckiest state of all with a total of 10 winners which means there are about 10.34 winners per million people. The biggest win in the state came from 2009 Powerball with an annuity value of $174,400,000 and a cash value of $93,258,224.32.

Despite having no Mega Millions winners, the state remains top of the list.

#2 Luckiest lottery state: New Hampshire

New Hampshire comes second on the list with 11 Powerball winners and one Mega Millions winner. This equates to 8.85 winners per 1,000,000 people, accounting for the population. In 2018 the state saw its biggest win with an annuity value of $559,700,000 and a cash value of $352,018,919.39.

#3 Luckiest lottery state: Rhode Island

Rhode Island comes in at no. 3 with roughly 8.51 winners per 1,000,000 people and eight winners. The biggest win came in 2012 with an annuity value of $336,400,000 and a cash value of $209,966,435.24 on a Powerball win.

#4 Luckiest lottery state: Indiana

Hoosiers are still in the top 5 coming in at no. four on the list with the most winners in the list at 41. 39 of those are Powerball winners and two Mega Millions winners. However, since this list accounts for the population it comes in fourth with 6.13 winners per 1,000,000 people. The biggest lottery win came in 2016 on Mega Millions with a value of $536 million.

#5 Luckiest lottery state: Missouri

The state of Missouri rounded off the list at no. five which comes in with 33 total winners made up of 31 Powerball winners and two Mega Millions winners. This comes out to 5.39 winners per 1,000,000 people when accounting for population. 2012 saw the biggest win in the state with a Powerball win having an annuity value of $597,500,000 and a cash value of $384,747,857.92.

# State Mega Millions Winners Powerball Winners Total winners Population Winners per 1,000,000 people 1 Delaware 0 10 10 967,171 10.34 2 New Hampshire 1 11 12 1,356,458 8.85 3 Rhode Island 1 8 9 1,057,315 8.51 4 Indiana 2 39 41 6,691,878 6.13 5 Missouri 2 31 33 6,126,452 5.39 6 Nebraska 0 10 10 1,929,268 5.18 7 West Virginia 0 9 9 1,805,832 4.98 8 Kansas 1 12 13 2,911,505 4.47 9 Minnesota 1 22 23 5,611,179 4.10 10 Kentucky 0 18 18 4,468,402 4.03 HotSlot luckiest lottery states stats

A spokesperson for HotSlot commented on the findings:

It is interesting to see how despite some states having marginally lower populations, they have still seen many winners. Especially when this is compared to the largest states like Texas and California, which aren’t even featured in the top ten. While the chance of winning big is still slim, there is a fascinating comparison in the sheer number of winners the smaller states have seen, the ‘luck’ here is evident. HotSlot Spokseperson