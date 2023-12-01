FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Home schooling continues to ride a wave of surging popularity following the COVID-19 pandemic, and a recent study found that the same holds true in the Hoosier state.

The folks at Lendingtree recently looked into the numbers and ranked the states based on the percentage of families who home-school. Indiana came in at #13, with 6.2% of families in the state teaching their kids at home.

The study used U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey data from the time period between August 23 to September 4 of this year to determine the rankings. They found that in comparison to before the pandemic, homeschooling has grown in popularity.

Between Aug. 23 and Sept. 4, 4.7% of U.S. families with kids younger than 18 reported doing some amount of homeschooling. Before the pandemic, no more than 3.4% of students were homeschooled during the years in which data was available. However, during the 2020-21 school year (the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic), 6.8% of families reported some homeschooling. Lendingtree analysis of Census Bureau data in regards to home schooling

Alaska ranked #1 in the list with 15.4% of families homeschooling with Idaho, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and West Virginia rounding out the rest of the top five. At the other end of the spectrum, Massachusetts reported the lowest number of families with at least one child doing some form of home schooling at just 1.1%.

It’s also worth noting that six of the 10 states with the highest homeschooling rates were also among the 20 states with the lowest per-student spending in public schools during the 2021 fiscal year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of School System Finances. When public schools are underfunded, the students tend to have lower achievement levels — which may play a role in a parent’s decision to homeschool instead. Lendingtree analysis of Census Bureau data in regards to home schooling

Indiana’s 6.2% represents 108,325 total population 18 and older in households with home schooled children.

Read below for the top 20 states with the highest percentage of families who homeschool.



Rank State Total population 18 and older in households with children Total population 18 and older in households with home-schooled children % of families who home-school 1 Alaska 193,593 29,797 15.4% 2 Idaho 573,699 51,272 8.9% 3 Tennessee 1,939,144 164,372 8.5% 4 Oklahoma 1,118,962 93,123 8.3% 5 West Virginia 431,947 35,567 8.2% 6 Alabama 1,465,604 115,152 7.9% 7 Arkansas 801,471 61,168 7.6% 8 Virginia 2,323,194 171,313 7.4% 9 North Dakota 200,982 14,622 7.3% 9 Missouri 1,589,434 115,338 7.3% 11 Kentucky 1,200,954 84,971 7.1% 12 Utah 1,094,587 74,296 6.8% 13 Indiana 1,746,001 108,325 6.2% 14 Oregon 1,002,458 61,252 6.1% 15 Vermont 161,057 9,497 5.9% 16 Florida 4,891,124 284,896 5.8% 16 Texas 8,394,226 488,680 5.8% 18 Montana 274,356 14,810 5.4% 19 Wyoming 140,497 7,447 5.3% 20 Pennsylvania 3,073,392 155,860 5.1%