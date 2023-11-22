INDIANAPOLIS — The office of the Indiana Public Access Counselor ruled on Wednesday that Indianapolis Public Schools violated the Open Door Law after the district authorized the filing of its recent dollar law-centered lawsuit.

According to documents filed Wednesday, Luke Britt, the state’s public access counselor, ruled that IPS’s action to authorize the filing of a civil lawsuit should have occurred in a public meeting before the petition was filed in court.

Through the district’s action, IPS violated the Open Door Law. However, officials with the Public Access Counselor’s office said that nothing would probably happen to IPS, even though it violated the law.

“The Open Door Law requires public agencies to conduct and take official action openly, unless otherwise expressly provided by statute, so the people may be fully informed,” Britt’s opinion reads.

“Absent some kind of preapproval, retroactively rubberstamping a filing in hindsight is antithetical to any objective standard of transparency,” Britt said at the end of the opinion.

Last week, a Marion County Judge ruled that IPS can move forward with the sale of two of its buildings because it is exempt from the portion of the Indiana Code known as the dollar law. According to previous reports, the court ruled that the district’s arrangement with the Innovation Network Charter Schools permits the district to be exempted from the dollar law.

In the ruling, the judge ruled that the proposed sales of Raymond Brandes School 65, located at 4065 Asbury St., and Francis Bellamy School 102, located at 9501 E 36th Pl., can move forward and the state cannot interfere with those proposed sales.

In response to the ruling, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he would challenge the decision, stating that IPS should be required to abide by the law and be required to sell the buildings for $1 to charter schools. Rokita’s office filed a motion to stay the ruling and said they plan to file an appeal with the Indiana Court of Appeals.

According to the opinion, the Indiana Charter School Network filed a complaint with the office of the Indiana Public Access Counselor, alleging that the district’s board never approved the filing of the lawsuit in a properly noticed public meeting, a prerequisite to authorizing the filing of a lawsuit.

IPS responded to that complaint by arguing that it complied with the law when it took action to ratify the filing during its Aug. 31 meeting. IPS argued that the lawsuit filing can be approved retroactively and stated that nothing in the Open Door Law requires a vote or decision as a condition before the board takes action.

The opinion said both parties agree that the board is required to approve the filing of a civil lawsuit. But, where the disagreement was when the approval could happen.

Britt’s opinion states that the district did not provide a compelling argument that the decision to file the suit was made by the board in an executive session. The opinion also said that the district did not provide any evidence of delegation to a non-board member to file the complaint.

The action to file the suit could not have been approved in advance, the opinion reads, because there was “no internal mechanism by which a non-board member employee of the school could have made the decision absent board action.”

“What happens if the board disagrees with the lawsuit and overturns the decision?” Britt asked within the opinion. “That is a messy situation simply not contemplated by sound governance or procedure… Final action by a governing body must mean something. Boards exist to govern the agency and not the other way around.”

Officials with the office said the goal in this specific case is for future compliance, stating that they don’t believe there are any “practical consequences” of the action in this instance. Officials also said the complainant could have some options to file something into a case, but in the office’s experience, this is not the type of violation that would “yield much by way of immediate negative consequences.”