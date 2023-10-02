INDIANAPOLIS — A construction worker killed over the weekend near IU Health in Indy has been identified as 28-year-old Luis Alberto Orozco Gonzalez.

IMPD said officers responded before 5 a.m. Saturday to West 16th St. and North Senate Ave. Sgt. Anthony Patterson said officers immediately identified it as an industrial accident.

“Several IMPD officers were dispatched along with our IMPD homicide unit and launched a death investigation,” Patterson said.

Officers found a large piece of the IU Health People Mover Tram track lying across 16th St. on Monday morning, and a piece of the track was still there this afternoon but the view of it was obscured by a fence that had been put in place.

The people mover hasn’t been in use since 2019. An IU Health spokesperson said crews are in the process of removing part of the track between 12th St. and 16th St.

“We handled the initial death investigation like any other, just want to make sure there’s no foul play involved,” Patterson said.

IMPD investigators then handed off what they found out to the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or IOSHA.

An IOSHA spokesperson confirmed it will open a safety compliance investigation. Additionally, we should expect an update in 60 to 90 days.

FOX59/CBS4 did reach out to IU Health asking what company was working at the site when the accident happened – a spokesperson said they do not have that information to share.

This section of 16th St. between Missouri and Capitol will remain closed as the investigation continues.