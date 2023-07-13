INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana National Guard welcomed about 100 members of the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team home from Kosovo Thursday. The group had been deployed for nine months.

When the soldiers’ plane landed at the Postal Ramp on South Hoffman Road, families and friends were there waiting to greet the group.

Photo by Jade Birch

The 76th Infantry Brigade was sent to Kosovo as part of Operation Joint Guardian — a NATO initiative aimed at providing a safe, secure and free environment for Kosovans.

— FOX59 photojournalist Jade Birch contributed to this story