CINCINNATI – An Indiana mother who abandoned her nonverbal son in Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday.

A judge ordered Heather Adkins to spend six months at the River City Correctional Facility for parenting classes and mental health and addiction treatment, according to WKRC.

Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangerment as part of a plea agreement. Prosecutors dropped a kidnapping charge in exchange.

Prosecutors said Adkins, a Shelbyville resident, drove from Indiana to Tennessee in February to drop off two of her children with a friend. On the way back, she abandoned her 5-year-old son in Colerain Township near Cincinnati.

Drivers spotted the boy, who has autism and is nonverbal, trying to wave down cars. Police took Adkins into custody in Georgetown, Kentucky, on an unrelated warrant.

Authorities in Kentucky then learned about the charges she faced in Ohio, where she was extradited. Adkins, who acknowledged the facts of the case as presented by prosecutors, told the court she never intended to harm the boy.

Under the terms of her sentence, Adkins isn’t allowed to see her son for three years. Upon her release, she’ll be on probation.