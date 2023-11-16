PERU, Ind. — One Indiana man has turned turned $5 into over $588,000.

According to a news release sent Thursday from Hoosier Lottery, Dave Click of Peru won the rolling jackpot for the $5 Lightning Cash Fast Play game.

Click bought the winning ticket at Peru Pantry, located at 286 W. Main Street in Miami County. According to Hoosier Lottery, Click examined the ticket while still in the store and was shocked to see 22 lightning bolts on it, indicating a jackpot win worth $588,054.

Hoosier Lottery said Click immediately called his wife, who was half asleep at the time and thought he was playing a prank on her. However, when he confirmed that this wasn’t a joke, Click’s wife was in disbelief as well.

“Do you really think I won,” Click reportedly kept asking his wife.

In its release, Hoosier Lottery provided a breakdown of what the $5 Lightning Cash Fast Play game is:

“Fast Play offers instant fun with a variety of play styles including rolling jackpots, match-style games, crosswords and more. Fast Play rolling jackpot games continue to grow with every ticket purchased. The Lightning Cash jackpot started at $15,000 and grew to $588,054. Additional Fast Play games with rolling jackpots include the $20 Blazing Hot 7s and $10 Extreme Green.

Lightning Cash Overall Odds 1 in 3.83.

Blazing Hot 7s Overall Odds 1 in 3.14.

Extreme Green Overall Odds 1 in 3.57.“

You must be 18 or older to play Hoosier Lottery games. Anyone with a gambling problem can contact an addiction helpline by calling 1-800-994-8448.