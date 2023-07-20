EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Indiana man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to damaging and attempting to steal a police vehicle earlier this year.

Anthony Wayne Mayes, a 40-year-old Evansville man, appeared Tuesday in Posey Circuit Court to plead guilty to multiple charges, including:

Theft

Auto theft

Unlawful possession of a syringe

Criminal mischief

Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle

As part of his guilty plea, Mayes also had to admit to damaging a Mt. Vernon Police Department vehicle and possessing a syringe upon his arrest on April 18.

According to police records, officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department observed various items of equipment and wiring scattered across the parking lot of the public safety building on College Avenue.

Officers say they found Mayes in the driver’s compartment of the vehicle, apparently under the influence of a controlled substance. Mayes allegedly told officers he was close to being able to successfully steal the vehicle.