A man already facing accusations of sex crimes against children is now charged in multiple Indiana counties.

Indiana State Police began investigating 37-year-old Eric Adam Riggs in September for a case involving child molesting and other sex crimes in Washington County.

The investigation included forensic interviews with victims through the Indiana Department of Child Services, interviews with Riggs and multiple searches of digital devices, vehicles and locations.

Eric Adam Riggs/Washington County Jail

State police arrested Riggs, a Memphis, Indiana, resident, on Nov. 30 on charges including child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor and child exploitation.

Riggs has remained in jail since his arrest, but information gained from the Washington County case led to additional charges in Clark and Scott counties, including child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor and child exploitation.

State police said the case remains under investigation.