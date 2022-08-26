HIGHLAND, Ind. — A northern Indiana man was arrested in connection to a Facebook post claiming a “mass murder” would happen at a local business as a community safety experiment.

The Highland Police Department says it was notified by St. John Police on Wednesday morning after a St. John resident noticed the post.

The post said the mass murder would happen at an unnamed Highland business later that day.

When police went to the suspect’s home in Griffith, they took him in for questioning.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Timothy Ackerman, told police the post was a “public safety experiment” to see if law enforcement would engage or not.

“He not only had the opportunity to witness law enforcement’s teamwork and quick response, but now he will also have the opportunity to observe the court system at work.” said Highland police in its own Facebook post.

Ackerman was preliminarily charged with intimidation and taken to the Lake County Jail.